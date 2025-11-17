Analysis Of Black Box From Crashed Turkish C-130 To Conclude This Week

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The analysis of the flight recorder from the Turkish C-130 military aircraft that crashed in Georgia is expected to be completed this week, Azernews reports.

The information was shared by journalist Abdülkadir Selvi, who is known for his close ties to government circles.

“Some 180 parameters recorded in the black box are being examined. The analysis is expected to be finalized by the end of the week,” he said.

He added that preliminary findings from the crash site suggest that the likelihood of external interference is extremely low. “However, this possibility, like all other scenarios, is still being reviewed,” Selvi noted.

The Turkish Air Force's C-130 aircraft crashed on November 11 in Georgian territory. The wreckage was scattered across steep slopes near the Kholaghiri Monastery, where it was discovered by local residents. All 20 people on board were killed. Their bodies have been recovered and sent to Türkiye.