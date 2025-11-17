Carolyn Ee



Associate Professor, Cancer Survivorship and Primary Care, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University Adjunct Associate Professor, NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

A/Prof Ee is an academic GP and Associate Professor (Cancer Survivorship and Primary Care) at Flinders University, Adjunct Associate Professor at Western Sydney University, Supportive Care and Integrative Oncology GP at Chris O' Brien Lifehouse and Director of the Primary Care Collaborative Cancer Clinical Trials group. She is a nationally recognised emerging leader in chronic disease management in primary care. Her program of work focusses on co-creating and evaluation models of cancer survivorship care that aim to improve and optimise patient outcomes and prioritise patient wellbeing. Within this her research has a particular focus on the intersection between cardiometabolic and women's reproductive health and cancer survivorship as well as on reducing health inequity and increasing access to care. Her expertise spans qualitative research, multi-centre clinical trials, evidence synthesis and clinical practice guideline development and translation.

A/Prof Ee has published over 100 peer-reviewed papers and has been awarded $9M in research funding as a Chief Investigator. She has contributed to major international guidelines on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, menopause and Premature Ovarian Insufficiency.

2024–present Associate professor, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University

2011 University of Melbourne, Masters of Medicine by Research

ExperienceEducation