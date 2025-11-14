Zelensky: Ukraine Prepares Decisions To Strengthen Air Defense And Intensify Frontline Operations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The main thing is to protect the sky, everything related to air defense, our unmanned component,” the head of state said.

Zelensky added that the meeting of the High Command was attended by military personnel, intelligence representatives, and heads of regional administrations from the most vulnerable regions-Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson.

“We are preparing special measures that can strengthen our defense in these areas and inflict greater losses on the occupiers, especially those Russian units that are tormenting our cities, tormenting our people in Nikopol, Kherson, and other cities that are easier for them to reach,” the president said.

The head of state emphasized that Russian forces are essentially conducting a safari on people and training drone operators by killing Ukrainians on the streets and roads.

“We need more protection and more active operations,” Zelensky concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky, summarizing the commander-in-chief's report, said that overnight, air defense forces had destroyed 14 Russian missiles, including two aeroballistic missiles, while Ukrainian“long Neptunes” had struck targets in Russia.