Aoun: Lebanon Ready For Negotiations To End War, Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoub Khaddaj
BEIRUT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- President Joseph Aoun announced in recent statements that Lebanon was ready to enter negotiations and end the Israeli occupation of parts of the country's south, saying that war did not yield any results.
Such negotiations were undetermined both in location and subject aimed at ending the alarming situation in the region.
Aoun's position came after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a matter that is leading many to seek negotiations to bring peace and stability in the region. Aoun saw that Lebanon cannot be out of the loop and must seek settlement for crises.
While Lebanon is expressing desire to begin negotiations, the other side, the Israeli occupation, did not reply to the initiative set by President Aoun.
Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Fares Boueiz, who represented his country in the 1991 Madrid peace conference, told KUNA that negotiations were essential for Lebanon to end the status of war with the Israeli occupation and also help jump-start international economic and financial support for Lebanon.
Boueiz affirmed that any negotiations must be set on a clear path with the presence of a just and stern mediator.
For his part, Dr. Imad Salameh, head of the Political and International Studies Department at the Lebanese American University, said that Lebanon did not have the military or economic capabilities to confront opponents, pointing out that the success of negotiations depended on how well the talks were managed and executed.
Dr. Salameh said that the negotiations' goals must be set to ensure success, otherwise it is back to war again.
For success, there must be national agreement by Lebanon on entering negotiations and setting demands as well as lines that should not be crossed, he revealed.
Arab support was essential, he asserted, saying that a regional atmosphere that did not hinder negotiations must be set before talks begin.
He went on to say that a mechanism that would observe the halt of hostile activities must be set especially with the involvement of capable diplomatic and civilian assets.
An observing committee to monitor end of hostilities was established on November 27, 2024 after the Israeli occupation war on Lebanon, which began in September of the same year; however, the Israeli occupation is still carrying out drone attacks and that have killed and injured Lebanese people.
The observing committee consisted of military representatives from the chairing US, France, and UNIFIL in addition to officials from both Lebanon and the Israel occupation. The committee's meetings are usually held in UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Dr. Walid Safi, Professor of Political Science at the Lebanese University, indicated that the indirect negotiations aimed at would mainly help reinforce the end of hostilities agreement signed back in November of 2024 in addition to the return of Lebanese prisoners detained by the Israeli occupation.
He pointed out that the Israeli occupation did not reply positively to Aoun's offer, increasing hostilities toward Lebanon to force a certain reality and "negotiations" leading to so-called "peace". (end)
