SCO Summit Opens In Moscow Under Russia's Chair

Russia opened a high-level meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday, with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairing the annual gathering of government leaders, state news agency TASS reported. The summit comes as Moscow works to reinforce its diplomatic and economic partnerships across Eurasia amid strained relations with the West.

The two-day meeting is set to focus on expanding trade, investment and energy cooperation, alongside cultural and humanitarian exchanges, Russian officials said. The agenda reflects the SCO's gradual evolution from a security-focused bloc to a platform seeking broader economic influence, a shift noted by several Western analysts in recent years.

In addition to member states, the Kremlin has invited senior representatives from dialogue partners, observer nations and a number of countries expressing interest in closer ties with the grouping. Diplomats say the wider participation underscores the SCO's growing appeal as an alternative forum for regional engagement.

Delegates are expected to issue a joint communiqué outlining shared priorities, including plans to boost connectivity and support for cross-border infrastructure projects. Another statement is set to reaffirm the bloc's united stance in favour of an open and equitable multilateral trading system - a message Moscow has increasingly emphasised as global economic tensions rise.

Uncertainty remains over whether the Taliban administration has been invited to the Moscow meeting. While Afghanistan is an SCO observer, many member states have yet to formally recognise the Taliban government, leaving its participation a recurring point of ambiguity at recent summits.

The gathering comes at a moment when Russia is leaning more heavily on Asian partnerships to offset the impact of Western sanctions and political isolation. Analysts say any joint statements emerging from the summit will be examined for hints of how far member states are willing to align on economic policy and regional security coordination.

With China seeking to expand its influence through initiatives such as the Belt and Road, and Central Asian states looking to balance ties between major powers, the SCO's decisions this week may signal how the bloc positions itself in an increasingly polarized international environment.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram