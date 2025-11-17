Bank Job Alert: Graduate? Get A Govt Bank Post Paying Rs 1.20 Lakh-Grab The Opportunity!

Bank of India, a leading public sector bank in India, has announced 115 Specialist Officer positions. This is a great opportunity for experienced IT graduates to work in high-level roles like Chief Manager and Senior Manager.

Totaling 115 vacancies, roles include Chief and Senior Manager. Experts are needed in IT fields like Cloud, Cyber Security, and Project Management. Check the official notice for E/B, MCA, M.Sc degrees are needed. Tech experience is a must, with certs like CISA a plus. Senior roles offer up to ₹1,20,940/month plus DA, HRA, and other perks.

Age limit is up to 47, with relaxations. Selection is via online test & interview. Fee: ₹850 (Gen), ₹175 (SC/ST). Deadline: Nov 30, 2025. Apply on the official BOI website.