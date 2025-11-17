Tether Eyes $1.15B Deal With Robotics Startup Neura - What's Behind The Move?



Tether is considering a $1.15 billion investment in German AI robotics firm Neura, potentially boosting Neura's valuation to up to $11.6 billion.

The deal would mark Tether's latest expansion beyond cryptocurrencies into sectors like AI, robotics, energy, and sports ownership.

Neura's robots focus on assisting humans with tasks ranging from industrial automation to household chores, aiming to produce 5 million units by 2030.

Tether's financial health remains strong, with a profit of over $10 billion in the first three quarters of 2025, driven mainly by earnings on US Treasury-backed stablecoins. The stablecoin giant has recently expanded into commodities, with investments in agricultural products, oil, and tokenized gold, positioning itself as a versatile player in global markets.

Stablecoin provider Tether appears poised to deepen its involvement in the artificial intelligence and robotics sectors, with reports indicating a potential $1.15 billion investment in Germany's Neura. If finalized, this deal could significantly elevate Neura's valuation, placing it between $9.3 billion and $11.6 billion, according to industry sources. The news underscores Tether's strategic shift from primarily backing a dominant stablecoin to investing in emerging tech sectors that leverage blockchain and AI innovations.

A deal of this magnitude would expand Tether's portfolio, which already includes investments in more than 140 companies across industries such as Bitcoin mining, energy, finance, and even professional sports. An investment in Neura would specifically aim to foster development in“smarter automation,” with robots designed to assist humans in both workplaces and households. Neura's current goal is to produce five million robots by 2030, capable of performing routine household chores and streamlining industrial operations.

Tether's Strong Financial Position in 2025

Tether's balance sheet is looking healthier than ever in 2025, with the company reporting a net profit exceeding $10 billion for the first nine months of the year. This continues the trend from 2024, which saw profits of approximately $13.4 billion, making Tether one of the most profitable companies relative to its size globally. The company's revenue streams are mainly derived from interest on U.S. Treasury bills backing its flagship stablecoin, USDT, which now boasts a market capitalization around $184 billion.

Tether's Expanding Portfolio in Commodities

Recently, Tether announced further diversification into the commodities sector. CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has already deployed around $1.5 billion into agricultural and oil trade finance, aiming to tap into global commodity markets. This aligns with Tether's broader strategy of tokenizing traditional assets, exemplified by its gold-backed token, Tether Gold (XAUT ), which surged over 70% in market cap in recent months amid a rally in physical gold.

The company has also been reportedly exploring a significant fundraising round, potentially raising up to $20 billion, that could value it at around $500 billion - comparable to major tech firms like OpenAI. As Tether continues to diversify its holdings and revenue streams, it remains a key player in the ongoing evolution of the global crypto, DeFi, and blockchain markets.

