Bear gets shot after entering mall in Japan's Akita prefecture
(MENAFN) A bear that wandered into a mall in Japan’s northeastern Akita prefecture on Sunday was killed by authorities.
Mall staff barricaded the animal inside the Aeon Noshiro Mall during shopping hours while waiting for officials to arrive. All customers were safely evacuated.
The bear was first located near the first-floor furniture section and was tranquilized with a blow dart before being killed by electric shock more than two hours later. Police blocked mall entrances and imposed traffic restrictions until the incident was resolved. The mall remained closed for the rest of the day.
Since April, at least 13 people have died and over 100 have been injured in bear attacks in Japan, according to the Environment Ministry. Earlier this month, soldiers were deployed to help counter the rising bear incidents in the northeast. New government rules passed in September allowing police to “use rifles to kill bears” came into effect Thursday.
