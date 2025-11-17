Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|32,540,521
|16.84
|547,927,141
|10 November 2025
|160,000
|18.05
|2,888,000
|11 November 2025
|150,000
|18.23
|2,734,500
|12 November 2025
|150,000
|18.14
|2,721,000
|13 November 2025
|170,000
|18.23
|3,099,100
|14 November 2025
|160,000
|18.10
|2,896,000
|Total, week number 46
|790,000
|18.15
|14,338,600
|Accumulated under the program
|33,330,521
|16.87
|562,265,741
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 37,576,217 own shares corresponding to 2.59 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 76 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #46 2025
