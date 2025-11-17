Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow, Washington Continue Dialogue on Ukraine

Moscow, Washington Continue Dialogue on Ukraine


2025-11-17 03:23:25
(MENAFN) Moscow and Washington are maintaining discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, adhering to the understanding reached during the Alaska meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in August, according to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov.

Although the summit did not produce a major breakthrough, Moscow has commended what it describes as Washington’s readiness to mediate and address the root causes of the conflict.

Russian authorities also argue that ongoing discussions open avenues for trade and economic collaboration, even in light of the US decision last month to impose sanctions on the oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

Ushakov told a journalist on Sunday that Russia continues to receive “many signals” from the US, with the Anchorage meeting remaining a foundational reference for the negotiations. “We do believe it is a good way forward,” he stated.

The official emphasized that the understandings reached during Alaska are still relevant since Washington has not explicitly indicated that they are invalid.

The presidential aide acknowledged that the peace initiatives and agreements from Alaska are not well received by Kiev and some European allies, suggesting that this resistance reflects a desire to perpetuate conflict.

“The Anchorage [meeting] is only disliked by those who does not want a peaceful resolution [to the Ukraine conflict],” Ushakov remarked.

Bilateral ties between Moscow and Washington had fallen to historic lows under former US President Joe Biden amid the Ukraine war, but there have been signs of improvement since Trump returned to the White House.

This year, US and Russian officials have conducted multiple rounds of discussions, including the pivotal Alaska summit.

MENAFN17112025000045017167ID1110352177



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search