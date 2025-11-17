Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pope repatriates sixty-two of indigenous artefacts to Canada

Pope repatriates sixty-two of indigenous artefacts to Canada


2025-11-17 03:20:18
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV has returned 62 artifacts from the Vatican Museums that originally belonged to Indigenous communities in Canada, according to reports.

The items were handed over Saturday to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB), which announced plans to return them to the respective Indigenous communities.

A joint statement from the Vatican and the CCCB said the pontiff "desires that this gift represent a concrete sign of dialogue, respect and fraternity."

“The sixty-two artefacts, coming from different communities, are part of the patrimony received on the occasion of the Vatican Missionary Exhibition of 1925, encouraged by Pope Pius XI,” the statement noted.

The artifacts were sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries between 1923 and 1925 and later became part of the Lateran Ethnological Missionary Museum, which eventually merged into the Vatican Museums’ Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum.

MENAFN17112025000045017640ID1110352168



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search