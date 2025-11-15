Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 15, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Circo Voador hosts Buena Vista Orchestra (20:00), Wanessa Camargo headlines Qualistage (21:30), and Blue Note pairs a U2 tribute at 20:00 with a Bowie hits set at 22:30; Fundição Progresso throws the Festival Baile das Antigas from late afternoon.

Also notable: Marcelle Motta leads Rio Scenarium's Saturday bill (from 20:00) and Beco das Garrafas runs Rosana Sabença (20:30, Little Club) and Sol Pellegrini (21:00, Bottle's Bar) in Copacabana.



Why picked: Cuban classics under the Lapa arches-big crowd energy in a landmark pavilion.

Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)

Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro) Tickets: Eventim – data extra 15/11



Why picked: Pop headliner in Barra's modern arena-easy ride/parking and strong production.

Start: 21:30 (doors 19:30)

Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca Tickets: Ticketmaster. Info: Songkick



Why picked: Stadium anthems in a seated, beachfront jazz club-great sing-along starter.

Start: 20:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note shows Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Old-school funk party with classic MCs in a huge Lapa warehouse-dance floor guaranteed.

Start: from 17:00

Address: Fundição Progresso, Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa (Centro) Program/Tickets: Fundição programação. Ingresse



Marcelle Motta - Rio Scenarium (from 20:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla event page. Venue site

Rosana Sabença“Bossa Azul” (20:30, Little Club) + Sol Pellegrini (21:00, Bottle's Bar) - Beco das Garrafas - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Tonight's schedule Early family pick -“A Origem dos Rosa” - Vivo Rio (18:00) - Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo. Ticket360 listing

Top Picks Tonight Buena Vista Orchestra - Circo Voador (20:00)Wanessa Camargo - Qualistage (21:30)Tributo U2 - U2 Rio Experience at Blue Note (20:00)Festival Baile das Antigas - Fundição Progresso (from 17:00)



Also notableSuggested route

Lapa → Beach: Anchor Buena Vista Orchestra at Circo Voador (20:00), then 25–30 min to Copacabana for Blue Note's 22:30 Bowie set (below). If you prefer Barra, do Wanessa (21:30) and finish with a late drink by the beach.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Copacabana, and Barra; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring a photo ID. Most venues accept cards. Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Saturday, November 15, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.



Start: 22:30 - Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Listing: Blue Note shows (15/11)

Late night add-on: Bowie Hits - Let's Bowie at Blue Note (22:30)