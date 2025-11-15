Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 15, 2025


2025-11-15 03:13:45
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Circo Voador hosts Buena Vista Orchestra (20:00), Wanessa Camargo headlines Qualistage (21:30), and Blue Note pairs a U2 tribute at 20:00 with a Bowie hits set at 22:30; Fundição Progresso throws the Festival Baile das Antigas from late afternoon.

Also notable: Marcelle Motta leads Rio Scenarium's Saturday bill (from 20:00) and Beco das Garrafas runs Rosana Sabença (20:30, Little Club) and Sol Pellegrini (21:00, Bottle's Bar) in Copacabana.

Top Picks Tonight Buena Vista Orchestra - Circo Voador (20:00)
  • Why picked: Cuban classics under the Lapa arches-big crowd energy in a landmark pavilion.
  • Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)
  • Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
  • Tickets: Eventim – data extra 15/11
Wanessa Camargo - Qualistage (21:30)
  • Why picked: Pop headliner in Barra's modern arena-easy ride/parking and strong production.
  • Start: 21:30 (doors 19:30)
  • Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster. Info: Songkick
Tributo U2 - U2 Rio Experience at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: Stadium anthems in a seated, beachfront jazz club-great sing-along starter.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note shows
  • Tickets: Eventim
Festival Baile das Antigas - Fundição Progresso (from 17:00)
  • Why picked: Old-school funk party with classic MCs in a huge Lapa warehouse-dance floor guaranteed.
  • Start: from 17:00
  • Address: Fundição Progresso, Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa (Centro)
  • Program/Tickets: Fundição programação. Ingresse


 Also notable
  • Marcelle Motta - Rio Scenarium (from 20:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla event page. Venue site
  • Rosana Sabença“Bossa Azul” (20:30, Little Club) + Sol Pellegrini (21:00, Bottle's Bar) - Beco das Garrafas - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Tonight's schedule
  • Early family pick -“A Origem dos Rosa” - Vivo Rio (18:00) - Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo. Ticket360 listing
Suggested route

Lapa → Beach: Anchor Buena Vista Orchestra at Circo Voador (20:00), then 25–30 min to Copacabana for Blue Note's 22:30 Bowie set (below). If you prefer Barra, do Wanessa (21:30) and finish with a late drink by the beach.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Copacabana, and Barra; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring a photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Listings gathered for Saturday, November 15, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

Late night add-on: Bowie Hits - Let's Bowie at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Start: 22:30 - Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Listing: Blue Note shows (15/11)

The Rio Times

