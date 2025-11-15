Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 15, 2025
Also notable: Marcelle Motta leads Rio Scenarium's Saturday bill (from 20:00) and Beco das Garrafas runs Rosana Sabença (20:30, Little Club) and Sol Pellegrini (21:00, Bottle's Bar) in Copacabana.Top Picks Tonight Buena Vista Orchestra - Circo Voador (20:00)
-
Why picked: Cuban classics under the Lapa arches-big crowd energy in a landmark pavilion.
Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)
Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Eventim – data extra 15/11
-
Why picked: Pop headliner in Barra's modern arena-easy ride/parking and strong production.
Start: 21:30 (doors 19:30)
Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
Tickets: Ticketmaster. Info: Songkick
-
Why picked: Stadium anthems in a seated, beachfront jazz club-great sing-along starter.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note shows
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Old-school funk party with classic MCs in a huge Lapa warehouse-dance floor guaranteed.
Start: from 17:00
Address: Fundição Progresso, Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa (Centro)
Program/Tickets: Fundição programação. Ingresse
Also notable
-
Marcelle Motta - Rio Scenarium (from 20:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla event page. Venue site
Rosana Sabença“Bossa Azul” (20:30, Little Club) + Sol Pellegrini (21:00, Bottle's Bar) - Beco das Garrafas
- Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Tonight's schedule
Early family pick -“A Origem dos Rosa” - Vivo Rio (18:00)
- Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo. Ticket360 listing
Lapa → Beach: Anchor Buena Vista Orchestra at Circo Voador (20:00), then 25–30 min to Copacabana for Blue Note's 22:30 Bowie set (below). If you prefer Barra, do Wanessa (21:30) and finish with a late drink by the beach.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Copacabana, and Barra; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring a photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.
Listings gathered for Saturday, November 15, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.Late night add-on: Bowie Hits - Let's Bowie at Blue Note (22:30)
-
Start: 22:30 - Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Listing: Blue Note shows (15/11)
Legal Disclaimer:
