São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 15, 2025


2025-11-15 03:13:45
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Flávio Venturini - Minha História at Teatro Bradesco (Perdizes), ANNALÜ - My Radio Gaga at Blue Note (Paulista), Jazz Band Ball at JazzB (Vila Buarque), and Fexta da Mextra (Casa Natura Musical, Pinheiros). Also notable: NAVE at D-EDGE (Barra Funda) and New Orleans Jass Band (daytime) at JazzB.

Top Picks Tonight Teatro Bradesco - Flávio Venturini:“Minha História”
  • Why picked: A 50-year songbook, theater acoustics, and seated comfort-classic MPB for a Saturday.
  • Start: evening (check ticket; theatre lists today)
  • Address: R. Palestra Itália, 500, Perdizes (Bourbon Shopping)
  • Website/Tickets: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/programacao-e-ingresso. Uhuu - Flávio Venturini
Blue Note São Paulo - ANNALÜ:“My Radio Gaga” (Queen tribute)
  • Why picked: Big-voice Queen celebration in a pristine, seated room on Paulista (listed as sold-out).
  • Start: see ticket (event marked“Esgotado”)
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows. Venue series: Eventim - Blue Note SP
JazzB - Jazz Band Ball (New Orleans dance set)
  • Why picked: Brassy, high-energy NOLA charts in an intimate downtown club-Saturday crowd pleaser.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
  • Tickets/Info: Sympla - Jazz Band Ball. @jazzbclub
Casa Natura Musical - Fexta da Mextra e Convidados
  • Why picked: Pinheiros party with a live-band backbone in one of SP's best mid-size rooms.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: R. Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros
  • Tickets/Agenda: Sympla - Casa Natura Musical
Also notable
  • D-EDGE - NAVE (Bapp, Gabe, Ragie Ban...) - Start: 23:59; Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda; Info/Tickets: Resident Advisor - NAVE (15/11).
  • JazzB - New Orleans Jass Band (daytime) - Start: 13:00; Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque; Tickets/Info: Sympla - New Orleans Jass Band. JazzB Facebook.
Suggested route

Day-to-night: 13:00 New Orleans Jass Band (JazzB) → 19:30 head to Perdizes → Flávio Venturini at Teatro Bradesco → 22:10 rideshare to Paulista for ANNALÜ at Blue Note (sold-out; arrive early for will-call/stand-by) → 23:59 late finish at D-EDGE (NAVE). Alt: Skip the theater and do a Pinheiros arc-21:00 Fexta da Mextra (Casa Natura) → 23:59 D-EDGE.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Perdizes ↔ Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Pinheiros runs ~15–35 min by app rides on Saturdays; set a pickup point after big shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck your ticket QR and door times before leaving.
  • Seated rooms (Blue Note/Bradesco) reward early arrival; D-EDGE often has lines after midnight.

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

