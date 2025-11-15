São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 15, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Flávio Venturini - Minha História at Teatro Bradesco (Perdizes), ANNALÜ - My Radio Gaga at Blue Note (Paulista), Jazz Band Ball at JazzB (Vila Buarque), and Fexta da Mextra (Casa Natura Musical, Pinheiros). Also notable: NAVE at D-EDGE (Barra Funda) and New Orleans Jass Band (daytime) at JazzB.



Why picked: A 50-year songbook, theater acoustics, and seated comfort-classic MPB for a Saturday.

Start: evening (check ticket; theatre lists today)

Address: R. Palestra Itália, 500, Perdizes (Bourbon Shopping) Website/Tickets: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/programacao-e-ingresso. Uhuu - Flávio Venturini



Why picked: Big-voice Queen celebration in a pristine, seated room on Paulista (listed as sold-out).

Start: see ticket (event marked“Esgotado”)

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação) Website: bluenotesp/shows. Venue series: Eventim - Blue Note SP



Why picked: Brassy, high-energy NOLA charts in an intimate downtown club-Saturday crowd pleaser.

Start: 21:00

Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque Tickets/Info: Sympla - Jazz Band Ball. @jazzbclub



Why picked: Pinheiros party with a live-band backbone in one of SP's best mid-size rooms.

Start: 21:00

Address: R. Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros Tickets/Agenda: Sympla - Casa Natura Musical



D-EDGE - NAVE (Bapp, Gabe, Ragie Ban...) - Start: 23:59; Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda; Info/Tickets: Resident Advisor - NAVE (15/11). JazzB - New Orleans Jass Band (daytime) - Start: 13:00; Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque; Tickets/Info: Sympla - New Orleans Jass Band. JazzB Facebook.

Day-to-night: 13:00 New Orleans Jass Band (JazzB) → 19:30 head to Perdizes → Flávio Venturini at Teatro Bradesco → 22:10 rideshare to Paulista for ANNALÜ at Blue Note (sold-out; arrive early for will-call/stand-by) → 23:59 late finish at D-EDGE (NAVE). Alt: Skip the theater and do a Pinheiros arc-21:00 Fexta da Mextra (Casa Natura) → 23:59 D-EDGE.



Perdizes ↔ Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Pinheiros runs ~15–35 min by app rides on Saturdays; set a pickup point after big shows.

Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck your ticket QR and door times before leaving. Seated rooms (Blue Note/Bradesco) reward early arrival; D-EDGE often has lines after midnight.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.