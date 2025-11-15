India Remains Second-Largest Importer Of Russian Crude Oil In October Despite US Pressure China Ranks First

India continued its steady dependence on Russian crude in October, emerging once again as the second-largest importer of Russian oil globally, even as geopolitical pressure intensified. Despite repeated objections from the United States and warnings that such purchases could support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, India has maintained its buying strategy, prioritising energy affordability and supply security. With new US sanctions targeting major Russian oil companies now in force, analysts expect noticeable changes in import volumes by December.

India Holds Firm on Russian Crude Purchases

New Delhi has remained firm despite strong criticism from US President Donald Trump's administration. The government has reiterated that its energy decisions are guided by national interest. According to data from the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), India imported $2.5 billion worth of Russian crude in October, maintaining its position as the second-largest global buyer.

China continued to lead with $3.7 billion worth of crude imports from Russia during the same period.

Collectively, India's total fossil fuel imports from Russia, which include crude oil, coal, gas and petroleum products, reached $3.1 billion, while China's total rose to $5.8 billion.

Other Major Importers of Russian Energy

Turkey ranked third with fossil fuel imports valued at $2.7 billion, while the European Union, despite wide-ranging sanctions, ranked fourth with purchases worth $1.1 billion in October.

Western countries have repeatedly urged India and China to reduce their imports, arguing that continued purchases provide Moscow with significant revenue during the Ukraine conflict.

Sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil Likely to Show Effect in December

Last month, the United States announced new sanctions on Russia's largest oil exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil, in order to increase pressure on Moscow's energy sector. Experts believe the impact will start to appear in India's and China's import figures for December, as companies and shipping firms adjust to the new compliance requirements.

China Leads in Russian Coal Purchases

China also remained the largest buyer of Russian coal. India and Turkey followed, continuing their significant dependence on Russian dry fuel.

EU and South Korea Among Key Buyers

The European Union, despite its stated commitment to reduce reliance on Russian energy, imported $824 million worth of LNG and pipeline gas and $311 million worth of crude oil in October.

South Korea ranked fifth among global importers of Russian fossil fuels. Coal accounted for most of its purchases at $215 million, followed by LNG at $107 million and refined oil products at $80 million.

India's Coal and Petroleum Product Imports

In October, India imported $351 million worth of Russian coal and $222 million worth of refined petroleum products.

Turkey remained the largest buyer of Russian oil products, importing $957 million worth, nearly half of which was diesel.