Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: President, VP Pay Tributes To Birsa Munda

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises on Saturday. Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh; Members of Parliament; former MPs; and other distinguished dignitaries paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises today.

'Voice of the Oppressed': Om Birla's Tribute

Earlier, Birla in a message on X wrote, "Humble tributes on the 150th birth anniversary of the unparalleled freedom fighter and eternal symbol of tribal identity and self-respect, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, and heartfelt wishes to all citizens on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas." Despite limited resources, the courageous struggle he led for the rights to water, forest, and land emerged as a blazing revolution against foreign rule, spreading the consciousness of freedom across the entire nation. As the voice of the oppressed, marginalized, and tribal communities, Birsa Munda Ji ignited the flame of nationalism, self-respect, and justice in countless youth through his unwavering resolve, sacrifice, and exceptional leadership. His life will forever remain a source of inspiration in the collective memory of the nation, showing us the path of steadfast duty, social justice, and cultural dignity."

Legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda, who led the Ulgulan (Revolution) against British rule, became a powerful symbol of resistance. His visionary leadership ignited a national awakening, and his legacy continues to be deeply revered by tribal communities across India.

Celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Since 2021, November 15 has been observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honour the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters. Tribal communities played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle, contributing through numerous revolutionary movements. This day celebrates their rich history, culture, and heritage, with nationwide events aimed at fostering unity, pride, and recognition of their significant contributions to India's freedom and progress.

As part of the celebrations, tribal folk artists from various states performed at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises, welcoming the dignitaries. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)