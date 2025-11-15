Kerala Lok Ayukta Day Celebrated With Grandeur In Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Lok Ayukta Day was celebrated with due solemnity and grandeur on Saturday. As part of the observance, a magnificent function was organised, attended by judges, advocates, law students, and members of the general public from various walks of life. The event was held at the Banquet Hall of the Kerala Legislative Complex.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The function was presided over by Justice N. Anil Kumar, Lok Ayukta, Kerala. Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, Judge, High Court of Kerala, was the Chief Guest of the occasion. Hon'ble Justice V. G. Arun, Judge, High Court of Kerala, graced the event as the Guest of Honour and addressed the gathering. Dr A Jayathilak, IAS, Chief Secretary, attended as the Distinguished Guest, and K Gopalakrishna Kurup, Advocate General of Kerala, participated as the Special Guest and addressed the gathering.

Key Addresses and Felicitations

E. Baiju, Registrar, Kerala Lok Ayukta, delivered the welcome address. TA. Shaji, Director General of Prosecutions, Kerala & Special Attorney, Kerala Lok Ayukta; Adv. Pallichal S. K. Pramod, President, Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association; and Adv. NS Lal, President of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Advocates Forum, conveyed their felicitations. Adv. Babu P. Pothencode, Secretary of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Advocates Forum, proposed the vote of thanks.

Inter-Collegiate Moot Court Competition

As part of the Lok Ayukta Day celebrations, an All Kerala Inter-Collegiate Moot Court Competition was conducted for law students. The team from Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, comprising Anandhulal SK and Irine Elsa Cherian, secured first place. The Second Place was won by Devarsh K & Neethu Maria Abraham of Mar Gregorios Law College, TVPM. The winners were presented with trophies and cash awards by Justices A. Muhamed Mustaque and V. G. Arun of the Kerala High Court. The first-place winners received the Kerala Lok Ayukta Trophy and a cash prize of ₹15,000, while the second-place winners received a trophy and Rs 10,000.

Esteemed Guests in Attendance

Upa Lok Ayuktas Justice Ashok Menon and Justice Shircy V. were present at the function. Eminent dignitaries in attendance included former Lok Ayukta Justice K. Sreedharan, former Upa Lok Ayukta Justice K.K. Denesan, former Kerala High Court Judges Justice MR Hariharan Nair, Justice TV Anilkumar, Justice PG Ajith Kumar, and KP Jayachandran, Additional Advocate General, Kerala, among others. (ANI)

