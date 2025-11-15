Karnataka Leadership Change? Ask CM, Says DK Shivakumar On Reshuffle

DK Shivakumar Unaware of Meeting

Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he was unaware of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Deputy CM said, "I don't know about the CM's meeting with Rahul Gandhi. I don't know about a cabinet reshuffle discussion... I don't know whether I'll meet (Rahul Gandhi) on Sunday or not."

Amid heightened curiosity over possible changes in the Karnataka leadership, Shivakumar said, "If you want to ask anything about a reshuffling of leadership change issues, speak to CM. We have to follow what the party says."

Shivakumar added, "The CM has every right to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, the Home Minister or the PM. What's wrong with that?"

CM Confirms Meeting, Denies Reshuffle Talk

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but their discussion was limited to the Bihar elections, with no mention of a Cabinet reshuffle. He further added that he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, provided he receives an appointment.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka CM said, "Yes, I met Rahul Gandhi. We only discussed the Bihar election. He's our leader, so we encouraged him after a setback in the Bihar election. He said he's not worried about it. We have told him not to lose his spirit. There was no discussion about a cabinet reshuffle at all. I will meet the PM on Monday if I get an appointment."

Shivakumar's Consistent Stance on Leadership

In October, terming Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's word as final, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said that he would go by what the CM says amid speculation about the change in the leadership and a Cabinet reshuffle in the state government.

"What is left to be said after the CM's statement? We follow his word," Shivakumar told reporters when asked about CM Siddaramaiah's statement that he would complete the full term as CM if the Congress High Command agrees. (ANI)

