Rohini Acharya Drops Bombshell, Alleges Being 'Abused And Hit' After Disowning Family Targets Tejashwi Yadav

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday accused her family of abusing and even hitting her, hours after she announced disowning her family in a social media post.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rohini Acharya accused Tejashwi Yadav and others of throwing her out of the family.

“I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They don't want to take any responsibility,” she said.

Her allegations come a day after the Bihar election results, where her father's party RJD displayed a dismal performance while the NDA won by a landmark mandate of 202 seats.

Rohini Acharya seemed to allege that the reason of RJD's failure in the Bihar elections 2025 was Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, both of whom are Tejashwi's aides.

“The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit,” she alleged.

| In cryptic X post, Rohini Acharya names Sanjay Yadav and Rameez - who are they?

However, it was not immediately clear what exactly Sanjay Yadav or Rameez said to her.

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Rameez is said to be Tejashwi's old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

None of them has commented on the development yet.

Rohini Acharya disowns family

Earlier on Saturday, Rohini Acharya announced that she was disowning her family in a cryptic post on X.

"I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said.

| Lalu's Yadav's daughter Rohini declares family break, political exit in X post

The RJD on Friday managed to secure just 25 seats at the Bihar Assembly Election despite contesting in more than 140 of them.

Rifts within Lalu's family?

Rohini Acharya's allegation comes months after the RJD expelled Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav. Subsequently, his family disowned him too.

His expulsion followed a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family.

| BJP slams Lalu Yadav for celebrating Halloween after calling Kumbh 'faltu'

Rohini Acharya, on the other hand, is known for donating a kidney to Lalu.

It was speculated that she was“unhappy” over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav but was seen campaining for Tejashwi prior to the Bihar elections.