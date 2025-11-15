Youtube Star Jack Doherty Arrested In Miami On Charges Of Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest - Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Popular YouTuber Jack Doherty, 22, was arrested in Miami on charges of drug possession and resisting arrest.

Doherty, who has 15 million followers on YouTube, 10 million on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram, often posts videos of pulling pranks and stunts.

Last year in October, he came to the limelight after he crashed his $200,000 McLaren car while driving it in a livestream.

According to NBC News, Doherty has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.

Prior to his arrest, Doherty had been live-streaming and sharing content from a yacht in Miami, reported TMZ.

News SS reported that the YouTuber's bond has been set at $3,500, as he navigates the legal implications of these serious charges.

The Youtuber often flaunts his wealth on social media platforms.

In June 2024, Davie Police responded to a swatting call at Doherty's Southwest Ranches home.

Body camera footage captured officers arriving at the front of the home and encountering Doherty's head of security inside the gate.

Doherty's most popular video, titled 'I flipped all of these!', has got over 26 million views.

In an interview Disrupt Magazine six years ago, Doherty had said that everyone thought he would become a professional athlete because he was good at every single sport there is. Instead, he ended up posting YouTube videos.

"Once I saw that they started doing good, I decided to go full time with that and really wanted to make a change and inspire other kids to do what they love,” he told the magazine.

He further said, "Don't let people get in the way of your goals and you being successful. Also don't let age get in the way of that either. I started YouTube when I was just thirteen and I didn't let anyone tell me that I can't do it or let anyone hold me back. I knew what I had to do to be successful and I did it.”