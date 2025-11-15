UBI4ALL - Global Basic Income Initiative Awarding €9,600 To Individuals, To Help Promote Basic Income

MENAFN - Pressat) UBI4ALL, a pioneering organization is committed to advancing the concept of Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) worldwide.

Since December, 2023, UBI4ALL awards a life-changing €9,600 per year to a fortunate individual, transcending borders to empower individuals with financial stability. UBI4ALL has managed to raffle off 9 basic incomes, to Lucie, from France, Thomas from Ireland, Balázs from Hungary, Alexandra from Germany, Christelle from France, Athanasios from Greece, Yi Yin from Taiwan, Luca from Italy and Irina from Latvia. It has has 47,452 registered to participate in upcoming Raffles, and close to 50.000 subscribers to our newsletter.

"It is fascinating to see the effects of receiving basic income in real life” said founder Helwig Fenner, adding that "UBI4ALL is an international magnet for bringing people into contact with the idea of unconditional cash." It is also a one of a kind initiative, not only because of its global outreach, but especially because of the community it fosters, through its crowdfunding campaign, and the unwavering support of hundreds of dedicated of UBI Beavers. These loyal monthly donors play a pivotal role in sustaining the organization's vision of UBI4ALL, namely of a world where every person has access to a Basic Income that allows them to meet their essential needs.

Key Details of UBI4ALL:



Only Global basic income raffle in the world.

Close to 50.000 Subscribers to participate in basic income raffles. Prize Amount: €9,600 total.

To ensure that UBI4ALL's life-changing impact is distributed equitably across global income levels, monthly amounts and payout periods vary based on the winner's country of residence:





Low-Income Countries (e.g., Ethiopia, Yemen, India): For 5 years winners will receive €160 per month.



Lower-Middle-Income Countries (e.g., Ghana, Albania, Georgia): For 4 years winners will receive €200 per month.



Upper-Middle-Income Countries (e.g., Thailand, Ukraine, Mexico): For 3 years winners will receive €267 per month.



High-Income Countries Non-OECD (e.g., Turkey, Argentina, Greece): For 2 years winners will receive €400 per month.

High-Income Countries OECD (e.g., Japan, Italy, Australia): For 1 year winners will receive €800 per month. year

Eligibility: Open to individuals worldwide 16 years of age and older. How to Participate: Visit the UBI4ALL website at to register and support the cause.

UBI4ALL remains committed to its vision of a future where every person has the financial security to pursue their dreams, contribute to our communities and live a fulfilling life. Various UBI experiments around the world have already demonstrated the consistent positive effects on equality, innovation and health. The Global Basic Income Initiative is an important step in making this vision a reality.

