Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Photos: Tearful Adieu To Nowgam Blast Victim

In Photos: Tearful Adieu To Nowgam Blast Victim


2025-11-15 03:11:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Family members, relatives and neighbours on Saturday bid tearful adieu to Showkat Ahmad Bhat (Ct) - FSL in Qamarwari, Srinagar. Bhat was among nine persons who were killed after a massive explosion ripped through the Nowgam Police Station on Srinagar's outskirts late Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN15112025000215011059ID1110349286



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search