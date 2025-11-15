403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
In Photos: Tearful Adieu To Nowgam Blast Victim
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Family members, relatives and neighbours on Saturday bid tearful adieu to Showkat Ahmad Bhat (Ct) - FSL in Qamarwari, Srinagar. Bhat was among nine persons who were killed after a massive explosion ripped through the Nowgam Police Station on Srinagar's outskirts late Friday night. ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment