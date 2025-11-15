'It Felt Like an Earthquake': The Blast That Ripped Through Nowgam's Sleep

Srinagar – The grim aftermath of Friday night's powerful explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station unfolded on Saturday morning, as investigators combed through mangled debris, burnt vehicles, and twisted metal in what officials described as one of the deadliest accidental blasts in recent years.

The blast, triggered by the“accidental detonation” of seized explosives, claimed nine lives and injured at least 29 others. By dawn, the area resembled a disaster zone - roofs torn open, walls cracked, and the compound littered with charred remains.

Videos showed scenes of devastation: shattered windowpanes, blown-off doors, and scorched police vehicles reduced to mangled frames. Piles of concrete, twisted tin sheets, and burnt documents lay scattered across the premises, while personal belongings - torn shoes and half-burnt uniforms - told their own story of panic and loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals said the explosion's shockwave was so intense that it shattered windows hundreds of meters away. Debris landed near the Nowgam bridge, about half a kilometre from the police station.“We saw pieces of metal and blood marks even on the bridge walls,” said a resident.“The sound was deafening; for a moment, we thought it was an earthquake.”

By Saturday morning, all approach lanes leading to the police station were sealed, with security personnel erecting barricades and restricting entry. Only forensic experts and senior officers were allowed inside as the search for evidence and remaining traces of explosives continued.