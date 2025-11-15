'Quiet, Diligent, & Deeply Respected': A Tearful Goodbye To Kupwara Inspector

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Hundreds of people gathered in Muqam Shahwali, Drugmulla, on Saturday evening to bid farewell to Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah, one of the nine victims of the accidental blast that ripped through the Nowgam Police Station on Friday night.

The atmosphere in the Kupwara village was heavy with grief as residents, friends, and colleagues remembered the officer for his quiet nature, humility, and dedication to duty.

Shah, who joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2011, was serving with the State Investigation Agency (SIA). Known among his peers for being meticulous and soft-spoken, the 34-year-old officer was remembered as“humble first, and an officer later.”

“He mainly focused on his work. He wouldn't interfere in anything unnecessary,” said Ghulam Mohammad, his neighbour, as a steady stream of mourners entered the courtyard of Shah's ancestral home, offering prayers and words of comfort to the family.

Shah is survived by his wife, two young children, and elderly parents - all struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. Villagers said he was a patient listener, deeply respected across the community for his simplicity and sincerity.

“He was like a younger brother to all of us,” said Mohammad.“Soft-spoken, gentle and always respectful. We haven't just lost an officer, we've lost a wonderful human being.”

As the vehicle carrying his tricolour-draped coffin reached the village, cries broke out. Men tried to hold back tears, while women clutched one another for support. Children stood silently beside their elders, watching as the body was brought home for the final rites.

The funeral prayers were held at the local Eidgah, where hundreds gathered. Senior police officers, district officials, and residents from neighbouring areas attended the prayers, reflecting the respect Shah had earned during his service.

“It is a devastating loss for the entire force,” said a senior police officer present at the funeral.“Inspector Shah was honest, dedicated, and always ready to take up difficult assignments.”

Villagers who knew him since childhood said he was the pride of Drugmulla - a young man who worked his way up through the ranks and never distanced himself from his roots.“We saw him grow from a bright boy into a brave officer,” said Abdul Rashid, an elderly villager.“Today, the whole of Kupwara is mourning.”

Shah's colleagues described him as dependable and calm under pressure - someone who rarely spoke much but was always available when needed.

For his family, the loss is immeasurable. For his colleagues, it is a professional and personal void. And for his village, it is the passing of a man who carried himself with quiet dignity.

“He was quiet, diligent, and deeply respected,” a fellow officer said.“In life, he never sought attention - in death, he left an entire valley grieving.”

