Sources in the SSU told Ukrinform about the operation.

New details have emerged regarding the results of yesterday's long-range drone attack by the SSU's Alpha unit in Novorossiysk.

Satellite images confirm that the SSU successfully destroyed four S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile launchers. These were located on the territory of the Kuban Red Banner regiment military base.

Additionally, the enemy lost two important radars - the 96N6 early-warning radar (Cheese Board) and the 92N6 target-acquisition radar (Grave Stone).

Overall, approximately 12 S-400 Triumf launchers were deployed at the military base. There is a high likelihood that the attack also caused damage to some of the remaining systems.

The operation was carried out by the SSU with support of Ukraine's security and defense forces, including the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service.

“The SSU continues methodical work to destroy air defense systems that protect the enemy's key military, infrastructure, and logistics facilities. Each system destroyed creates a gap in their defense, which Ukrainian drones and missiles will certainly exploit,” an informed SSU source said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 14, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Novorossiysk ship base in Russia's Krasnodar region, an oil refinery in Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants storage site near Engels.