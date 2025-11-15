Russian Forces Shell Komyshany In Kherson Region, Injuring Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 3:30 p.m., Russian invaders shelled Komyshany. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old woman was seriously injured," the report said.

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors are fighting for her life.

Later, the Regional State Administration reported that an 84-year-old woman who was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson at around 2:00 p.m. was taken to the hospital. The woman was diagnosed with blast trauma and concussion.

Man killed inregion due to Russian shelling

The victim was given medical assistance. She will continue to receive outpatient treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in the village of Mykilsk in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.

Photo: Ministry of Health