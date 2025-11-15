Russians Strike Fishermen With Drone In Zaporizhzhia Region, One Dead And One Wounded
“The Russians cynically struck FPV drones at fishermen who were on the coast of the Dnipro River in Bilenke Pershe. One person was killed and another was injured,” Fedorov said.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine prepares decisions to strengthen air defense and intensify frontline operations
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, the occupiers launched 663 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia regio, including four air strikes, as well as artillery and UAV strikes.
Photo: screenshot from video
