Russians Strike Fishermen With Drone In Zaporizhzhia Region, One Dead And One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians cynically struck FPV drones at fishermen who were on the coast of the Dnipro River in Bilenke Pershe. One person was killed and another was injured,” Fedorov said.

Zelensky: Ukraine prepares decisions to strengthen air defense and intensify frontline operations

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, the occupiers launched 663 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia regio, including four air strikes, as well as artillery and UAV strikes.

Photo: screenshot from video