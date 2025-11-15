Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $67.94 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $65.08 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.31 per barrel, which is $0.87, or 1.4 percent, more than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.79 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.89 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $51.53 per barrel, down $0.46, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $52.98 per barrel, and the lowest was $50.56 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $1.7, or 2.6 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $64.32 per barrel, and the lowest was $62 per barrel.