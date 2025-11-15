Graduation Held For First Cohort Of Fine Arts Institute Students In Ajloun

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Nov. 15 (Petra) – The Ajloun Cultural Centre on Saturday hosted a ceremony marking the graduation of the first cohort of students from the Fine Arts Institute, under the patronage of Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh.Rawashdeh told the ceremony, attended by the ministry's Secretary-General Nidal Ayasrah, MP Feryal Bani Salman, Ajloun Assistant Governor Akram Khawaldeh, and Director of Arts Training Institutes Hussein Dgheimat, that the program run by the ministry through its cultural directorates aims to empower young women and men and equip them with skills across several cultural fields. He said the program helps open doors to decent job opportunities, supports national production, and at the same time enhances quality of life.He said these arts form an important part of the creative cultural industries to which the ministry attaches great attention, given their material and moral impact on individuals and society. He added that the ministry seeks, in cooperation with several bodies, to improve the quality of these industries, expand their markets and develop protective legislation for cultural-industry products.He added that the arts-training program, one of the ministry's oldest and most important initiatives, falls under cultural and creative industries projects, comprehensive and sustainable development plans, and efforts to distribute development gains across the governorates. It is also aligned with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the National Culture Strategy, aiming to promote aesthetic values and raise cultural awareness, which in turn deepens self-understanding and strengthens national identity and cultural heritage.Director of the Ajloun Culture Directorate Samer Freihat said this specialisation at the Fine Arts Training Institute is a source of pride, creativity, and excellence and a responsibility entrusted to them by parents.He added that the directorate aims to build a generation creative in art, music, literature, science, knowledge and innovation, contributing to the nation's progress.Aya Smadi from the drawing division delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates.The ceremony featured a documentary film on the Ajloun Cultural Centre, artistic stories, national and folk songs, an Arabic calligraphy and visual arts exhibition, and Minister Rawashdeh honored the graduates.