Digital Economy Minister, Singaporean Firms Leaders Explore Tech Investments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat met with the team of Singapore-based Clean Kinetics to discuss expanding the company's operations in Jordan, supporting efforts to enhance the investment environment.According to a ministry statement on Saturday, the partnership aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision, aiming to attract quality investments and deepen technical and economic ties between the two countries.During the meeting, Minister Smeirat also discussed with the Antler team the possibility of establishing a fund in cooperation with the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) to invest in Jordanian startups and IT companies, in line with the modernization vision and efforts to enable local firms to access global markets.Additionally, Smeirat met with Nasim Shahzad, Executive Chairman of Meinhardt Group, to explore collaboration opportunities in engineering and technology projects that support Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.