New Children's Book“Zachary And Ombu” Weaves Magic, Friendship, And Gentle Lessons

New Picture Book Weaves Gentle Lessons on Bravery and Resilience with a Heartwarming Adventure, Inspiring a Lifelong Love of Nature and Learning in Children

What happens when a little boy with a big imagination meets a tiny dinosaur in boots, under a tree that follows them through the jungle? You get an adventure that's as unexpected as it is unforgettable. In her delightful new picture book, Zachary and Ombu Explore the Amazon, author Harriet Fielding invites readers on a journey through the wild and wonderful rainforest, where discovery lives behind every leaf, and even a scraped knee has something to teach.

A Dinosaur, a Magical Tree, and One Brave Child

Young explorer Zachary-Simon loves adventure, and this time his journey takes him deep into the Amazon Rainforest. There, he meets Ombu, a small dinosaur wearing boots, standing beneath a glowing tree that seems to have a mind of its own.

Together, they set off through the jungle, crossing rivers, meeting curious animals, and learning something new at every turn. From escaping a crocodile to playing with a friendly jaguar, their adventure is full of surprises and laughter.

Zachary's courage and Ombu's curiosity remind readers that exploring isn't about being fearless; it's about staying brave, trying new things, and finding joy in discovery.

Falling, Getting Back Up, and Laughing Along the Way

This is something every child would recognise: learning through doing. Zachary tries things that sometimes work, other times don't. But the message is always clear: trying is what matters.

In one moment, he lets go of a vine too soon and takes a tumble. Afterwards, he asks himself why the magic tree did not intervene in this case, and he understands that it was quietly watching over them, letting him learn from the experience.

The book softly shows that mistakes are not failures; they are growth. That's something to carry forward for kids as they move through school, friends, and life.

Inspired by a Real Nephew and a Real Love for Nature

Author Harriet Fielding grew up with a love of nature and was deeply affected when the woodlands surrounding her childhood home were replaced with a housing development. Years later, in the dull days of the pandemic and with inspiration from her nephew, she turned to the childhood hobby of writing.

“From a young age, my nephew was fascinated by animals. I watched his curiosity grow through the many books he had access to, and I saw firsthand how powerful stories can be, how they open a child's mind and bring the wonders of the world into their home. With this book, I wanted to create a magical experience that connects children to the real world and inspires a lifelong love of nature”.

There's Magic in the Smallest Details

The glowing tree that appears throughout the story isn't just a fantasy element; it quietly represents care, comfort, and protection. It's there when Zachary and Ombu need rest, food, or warmth, reminding readers that even in new or uncertain places, we are never truly alone.

This soft touch of magic, paired with vibrant, playful illustrations, turns Zachary and Ombu Explore the Amazon into a story that feels cosy, imaginative, and perfect for shared reading between parents and children.

Not Just a Story, A Starting Point

At the end of the book, readers are treated to a page of real rainforest facts, written in simple, fun language that invites questions and wonder. Children will learn where chocolate comes from (hint: it's the Amazon), why jaguars are excellent swimmers, and how monkeys help the forest grow.

It's not just information, it's an invitation. To learn more, to care more, and maybe, to one day become little protectors of the big planet they live on.

Where to Get It

Zachary and Ombu Explore the Amazon is available now in paperback on Amazon UK.

For reading before bed, a classroom bookshelf, or a gift for a child who loves to learn, this story is sure to grow with its readers and stay with them long after the last page is turned.