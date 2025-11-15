Araptus Launches Affordable Black Friday Web Package For Small Businesses At $900 Setup + $100/Month

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Small Business Focus: Professional Results Without Breaking the Bank"

Houston, TX – November 15, 2025 – Araptus announces a limited-time Black Friday offer for small businesses: a professional website package at just $900 setup and $100/month with a 1-year agreement. Designed for local businesses and startups, this deal eliminates the typical $5,000–$15,000 cost of traditional agencies. The promotion runs through November 30, 2025, with bonus support for early adopters.

The Araptus Small Business Package addresses a critical gap in the market: most small businesses face a difficult choice between expensive custom development ($8,000-$15,000+) or limited DIY website builders that hurt SEO and performance. Araptus bridges this gap by providing professional-quality websites built on modern technology (Astro) that deliver 90+ PageSpeed scores, strong SEO optimization, and all the essential features small businesses need to compete online. Unlike template-based builders that slow down over time, Araptus sites are engineered for performance from day one, helping businesses get found on Google and convert visitors into customers.

Everything Small Businesses Need to Succeed Online

The Small Business Package includes all the essential features businesses need to establish a professional online presence:

Professional SEO-optimized pages – Each page is built with search engine optimization best practices, helping businesses rank on Google and get found by local customers.

Contact form with email integration – Capture leads directly through the website with instant email notifications for every inquiry.

Booking calendar integration – Schedule appointments, consultations, or services directly through the website with integrated calendar functionality.

Blog system with CMS – Publish articles, news, and updates easily through an integrated content management system, perfect for content marketing.

Mobile-responsive design – Websites look great and function perfectly on all devices, from smartphones to desktop computers.

SSL security & GDPR compliance – Built-in security features and privacy compliance protect both the business and its customers.

Google Analytics 4 integration – Track website visitors, understand customer behavior, and make data-driven business decisions.

FAQ & testimonials sections – Build trust and answer common questions with pre-built sections for social proof and customer support.

Cookie consent system – GDPR-compliant cookie consent management is included to meet privacy regulations.

Privacy policy & legal pages – Essential legal pages are set up to protect the business and comply with regulations.

Managed hosting & updates – The $100/month fee covers hosting, security updates, and ongoing technical maintenance, so business owners can focus on their business instead of website management.

The package provides everything needed for a small business to have a professional, fast, and secure website without requiring technical expertise.

Quick Launch, Transparent Pricing, and Black Friday Bonuses

Speed is a major advantage: Araptus delivers completed websites in just 1-2 weeks, allowing businesses to get online quickly during the critical holiday season and into 2026. The pricing structure is straightforward with no hidden fees: $900 covers the complete website setup and launch, while $100 per month covers hosting, security updates, backups, and ongoing support under a 1-year minimum service agreement.

Black Friday Exclusive Bonuses:



Extended 60-day support period (versus standard 30 days)

Priority email support queue for faster response times

Free video training session to master website management Content remains accessible to clients with export capabilities at any time

After the initial year, the service continues month-to-month with 30 days written notice required to discontinue. Clients maintain access to all their content and data, which can be exported per the service agreement terms. This transparent approach ensures businesses know exactly what they're getting and what they're paying for, with no surprise fees or long-term obligations beyond the first year.

Founder's Vision: Professional Quality for Small Business Budgets

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they often face impossible choices when it comes to websites," said Kris Black, Founder of Araptus. "Pay $8,000-$15,000 upfront to an agency, or settle for a slow DIY builder that hurts your Google rankings. Neither option is good. Our Small Business Package offers a third way: professional quality at a price point that actually works for small businesses. For $900 to launch and $100 a month, you get a website that performs like it cost $10,000+, but without destroying your startup budget."

Kris Black, an experienced software engineer, built Araptus after seeing too many small businesses struggle with overpriced, underperforming websites. "The technology exists to build lightning-fast, SEO-optimized websites efficiently. We're using modern frameworks like Astro to deliver 90+ PageSpeed scores and professional features without the traditional enterprise price tag. This Black Friday promotion lets us prove that small businesses deserve better than templates and can afford better than typical agency rates."

Limited-Time Black Friday Offer with Cyber Monday Extension

This Black Friday offer runs through November 30, 2025, with the same pricing and bonuses extending through Cyber Monday (December 2, 2025) for those who miss the Black Friday deadline. The exclusive bonuses-extended 60-day support, priority email assistance, and free video training-are only available during this promotional period and will not be offered again until next year.

Small business owners planning launches or website upgrades for 2026 should act quickly to lock in this pricing. Enterprise upgrade options are also available for businesses needing advanced features: the Starter Upgrade ($2,500) adds interactive quizzes and location-based landing pages, while the E-Commerce package (starting at $5,000) includes full Shopify or WooCommerce integration with product catalogs and checkout systems.

Interested business owners can learn more and secure their spot at the Araptus Black Friday page: or the Cyber Monday page: This is an opportunity to start 2026 with a professional website that drives real business results, without the typical five-figure price tag.

About Araptus

Araptus is a Houston-based web development company specializing in high-performance websites for small businesses and startups. Built on modern web technology (Astro), Araptus websites consistently achieve 90+ PageSpeed scores and are optimized for search engine visibility from day one. The company serves local businesses, solopreneurs, and growing companies who need professional web presence without enterprise budgets. Araptus maintains and hosts client websites through transparent month-to-month service agreements, with clients retaining access to their content and data. For more information, visit Araptus.