CTA Apparels Acknowledges The Government's Thoughtful Measures To Enhance Export Stability
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CTA Apparels welcomes the Government of India's announcement of the INR 45,060 crore support package aimed at strengthening and stabilising the country's export landscape. The introduction of the Export Promotion Management (EPM) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE) represents a carefully calibrated intervention at a time when India's exporting community is navigating heightened tariff pressures, evolving trade realities, and intensified global competition.
For the textile and apparel sector - one of India's largest employers and a cornerstone of the nation's export economy - this package offers timely and strategic relief. The industry, which relies heavily on liquidity, agile production cycles, and competitive pricing, stands to benefit significantly from improved access to affordable credit and a more enabling financial environment. These measures are particularly significant for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of India's textile and garment manufacturing base.
By easing credit flow, supporting working capital needs, and enhancing financial security, the initiatives will help exporters maintain continuity in production, sustain jobs, and remain competitive in key global markets. The package also reinforces the government's commitment to building a resilient, future-ready export ecosystem that supports long-term growth for textile and apparel manufacturers.
Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Mukesh Kansal, Chairman, CTA Apparels, said: "The government's support package offers timely reassurance to the exporting community. Improved access to credit and a more enabling financial framework will help MSMEs maintain momentum despite global headwinds. For the textile and apparel sector, where efficiency and financial agility are critical, these measures are especially impactful. This balanced approach reflects a thoughtful understanding of the sector's needs, and we appreciate the government's continued focus on strengthening India's export capabilities. Such initiatives create a more stable foundation for growth, investment, and global competitiveness."
