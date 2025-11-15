Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Decries Israeli Occupation's Abusive Acts Against Palestinians


2025-11-15 03:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the continuing Israeli occupation's abusive acts against the Palestinian people.
The ministry in a statement alluded in particular to the Israeli occupiers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the attack on Haja Hamida mosque in Salfit, the West Bank, in a flagrant breach of the international law and relevant resolutions of the international legitimacy.
The State of Kuwait, while affirming its emphatic rejection of such provocative practices and acts, stresses on the necessity that the international community uphold its responsibility of putting an end to these dangerous and recurring breaches and bringing the culprits to account, the statement said.
It renewed the State of Kuwait's historic and unwavering stand in supporting the fraternal Palestinian people, their legitimate right to establish an independent state with the June 4, 1967, borders, and East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
