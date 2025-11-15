403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Decries Israeli Occupation's Abusive Acts Against Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the continuing Israeli occupation's abusive acts against the Palestinian people.
The ministry in a statement alluded in particular to the Israeli occupiers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the attack on Haja Hamida mosque in Salfit, the West Bank, in a flagrant breach of the international law and relevant resolutions of the international legitimacy.
The State of Kuwait, while affirming its emphatic rejection of such provocative practices and acts, stresses on the necessity that the international community uphold its responsibility of putting an end to these dangerous and recurring breaches and bringing the culprits to account, the statement said.
It renewed the State of Kuwait's historic and unwavering stand in supporting the fraternal Palestinian people, their legitimate right to establish an independent state with the June 4, 1967, borders, and East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
nma
The ministry in a statement alluded in particular to the Israeli occupiers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the attack on Haja Hamida mosque in Salfit, the West Bank, in a flagrant breach of the international law and relevant resolutions of the international legitimacy.
The State of Kuwait, while affirming its emphatic rejection of such provocative practices and acts, stresses on the necessity that the international community uphold its responsibility of putting an end to these dangerous and recurring breaches and bringing the culprits to account, the statement said.
It renewed the State of Kuwait's historic and unwavering stand in supporting the fraternal Palestinian people, their legitimate right to establish an independent state with the June 4, 1967, borders, and East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment