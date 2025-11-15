403
Kuwait Welcomes Peace Deal Signed Between Democratic Republic Of Congo, CRA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Saturday Kuwait's welcome of signing the Doha Framework for the Peace Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement).
In a statement, the ministry lauded Qatar's diplomatic efforts in this regard, and hoped that both parties would abide by the deal's provisions.
Hoping the deal would contribute to boosting stability, peace, security and development in the DRG in general and in the Africa in particular, the Ministry renewed Kuwait's supportive position for dialogue path and diplomatic solutions to settle conflicts and differences. (end)
