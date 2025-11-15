403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Jordan Discuss Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (KUNA)-- Pakistan and Jordan discussed bilateral relations during a meeting between King of Jordan, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, at the Prime Minister's House here in Islamabad on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by PM House, the discussions during the meeting focused on further deepening bilateral relations as well as exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, health, science and technology, education, as well as defence sectors.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and Jordan, as well as expanding mutually beneficial collaboration at regional and international level.
The Prime Minister welcomed King Abdullah II's visit to Pakistan, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring friendship between both countries.
The meeting also featured a comprehensive exchange of views on regional security and peace initiatives. Both leaders acknowledged the unanimity of views and principled positions taken by Pakistan and Jordan regarding the post-war Gaza; zero-tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," statement added.
The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination among the eight Arab Islamic countries that are working with the U.S. on the Gaza ceasefire and the Gaza Peace Plan signed in Sharm el Sheikh.
Jordanian King Abdullah-II acknowledged Pakistan's key role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. He thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for their warm hospitality during his visit to Pakistan. (end)
sbk
According to a press release issued by PM House, the discussions during the meeting focused on further deepening bilateral relations as well as exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, health, science and technology, education, as well as defence sectors.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and Jordan, as well as expanding mutually beneficial collaboration at regional and international level.
The Prime Minister welcomed King Abdullah II's visit to Pakistan, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring friendship between both countries.
The meeting also featured a comprehensive exchange of views on regional security and peace initiatives. Both leaders acknowledged the unanimity of views and principled positions taken by Pakistan and Jordan regarding the post-war Gaza; zero-tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," statement added.
The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination among the eight Arab Islamic countries that are working with the U.S. on the Gaza ceasefire and the Gaza Peace Plan signed in Sharm el Sheikh.
Jordanian King Abdullah-II acknowledged Pakistan's key role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. He thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for their warm hospitality during his visit to Pakistan. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment