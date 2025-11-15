Sharjah: Sudanese Publishing Houses To Be Exempted From SIBF Participation Fees
Sudanese publishing houses will be exempted from fees required to participate in the forty-fourth edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF.
The decision was taken following directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The current edition of the popular cultural event ends on Saturday, November 15.
The decision to exempt Sudanese publishing houses from participation fees also comes after follow-up of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority Board of Directors, the emirate's media office said on Saturday.
In comments on the decision, Sheikh Bodour said that the creation of knowledge should never stop, no matter how difficult the circumstances become, and that supporting Arab publishers in countries facing exceptional conditions is an essential part of Sharjah's responsibility toward the Arab cultural landscape.
"We believe that Sudanese culture is an integral pillar of Arab identity, and through this initiative, we seek to provide greater space for Sudanese publishers to continue their mission and enhance their active presence in Arab book fairs," she added.
Sheikha Bodour also emphasized Sharjah's responsibility to safeguard the Arab cultural heritage and to empower creators from all sister nations, including Sudan, so that books remain a bridge connecting peoples and strengthening the region's cultural identity.
