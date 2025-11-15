Alex Marquez Claims Valencia Motogp Sprint Victory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Valencia, Spain: Alex Marquez claimed a dominant victory in the final sprint of the MotoGP season in Valencia on Saturday, his third such triumph of 2025.

The Ducati-Gresini rider, who has sealed second in the overall standings behind his champion brother Marc, beat out KTM's Pedro Acosta by 1.149 seconds, while Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third.

Home favourite Marquez started from second on the grid behind Marco Bezzecchi but took the lead at turn one and never relinquished it.

The Italian also sank behind Acosta, who zipped into second place at turn two, eventually finishing fifth.

However despite a disappointing outing it was enough for Bezzecchi to wrap up third place in the championship under grey skies in Valencia and give Aprilia their first top-three finish.

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia has struggled in recent weeks and dropped to fifth in the standings behind Acosta as he came in 14th in the sprint on his Ducati.

Marquez said he would try win the Grand Prix on Sunday to complete a first weekend double triumph.

"It's one of those goals that is there but has never quite come together," he told DAZN.

"In Malaysia in 2023, I missed out on Sunday, and the other day in Portimao, (and) Montmelo, I think that was the clearest opportunity.

"Here, it's true that I didn't expect to win today, there were stronger riders than me, but we managed to put together an almost perfect race. So tomorrow, we have to try to take a step forward in the warm-up, and from there, we'll see what happens."

Jorge Martin, the championship winner in 2024, brought up the rear in 22nd as he made his comeback following a fractured collarbone in September.

Last year's event in Valencia was cancelled because of the deadly flooding in the region.