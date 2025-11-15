Property Finder And Keyper Announce Partnership To Bring Rent Now, Pay Monthly To Property Finder Users

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) – A first-of-its-kind integration, which eases the financial pressure of the UAE's upfront rental payments through seamless monthly installments. – Supporting the entire rental ecosystem and the region's drive toward a more digitised economy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Property Finder, the MENA region's leading property platform, has announced a strategic partnership and investment in Keyper, the UAE's leading rent-now-pay-monthly solution.

In a first for the region's property sector, Keyper's rent-in-installments technology will be fully integrated into the Property Finder app and website, giving residents the ability to pay rent monthly rather than in large upfront cheques. It's a major step forward for the UAE's rental landscape.

Traditionally, annual rent is paid in one to four cheques, creating financial pressure for many residents and limiting access to homes that truly fit their needs. Keyper's system already enables thousands of tenants to pay rent monthly, representing more than AED 2 billion in rental demand.

The partnership benefits the whole rental ecosystem: Residents gain flexibility and financial control through manageable monthly payments, via card or direct debit; Agents can close deals faster, access more qualified tenants, and reduce fall-throughs caused by large upfront costs; Landlords benefit from reliable income, fewer administrative burdens, and reduced default risk through digital payments.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in our mission to bring greater transparency, flexibility and convenience to the UAE's real estate market,” said Michael Lahyani, Founder & CEO of Property Finder.“By easing the financial burden of large upfront rental payments, we're helping new residents establish themselves more easily and build long-term roots in the country. It aligns with Dubai's strategic push towards a smarter, more efficient economy under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's D33 plan. It's another step forward in our purpose to change living for good in the region.”

Omar Abu Innab, CEO & Founder of Keyper, added:“We're excited to partner with Property Finder to make renting even easier and accessible for millions of people. Monthly rent payments are the norm in major global cities, and the UAE is moving in that direction. By bringing Keyper's technology into Property Finder's ecosystem, we're offering renters greater flexibility and landlords greater certainty, delivering meaningful value to the entire market.”

The partnership supports Dubai's digital transformation agenda and the move to modernise and digitise the rental experience. Keyper's rent-in-installments functionality will go live on the Property Finder platform in the first half of 2026, offering a more flexible and financially accessible way to rent in the UAE.