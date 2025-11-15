MOI Launches Safety Campaign For Car, Motorcycle Enthusiasts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, through the General Directorate of Traffic, has launched a public awareness campaign in the Sealine area to promote traffic safety culture among car and motorcycle sports enthusiasts.

The campaign included a visit to the Sealine Car Track and meetings with supervisors, participants and spectators to highlight safety procedures and the importance of following them. It also featured awareness activities, interactive competitions and the distribution of educational materials to help raise awareness among young people and reduce risks.

Media and communications officer at the General Directorate of Traffic, Lt. Col. Hadi Mohammed Al Hajri, said during the campaign that the directorate is committed to the safety of visitors to the Sealine area and to promoting traffic awareness across all segments of the community. He noted that the awareness messages rely on being physically present among the target audience to ensure clarity and impact.

Lt. Col. Al Hajri stressed the importance of protecting the lives of racers and motorsport enthusiasts by adhering to safety rules and requirements, adding that they should set an example for other young people.

He also praised the efforts of the Qatar Traffic Safety Society and the organizers of the Sealine track, commending their cooperation in providing a safe environment that enables young people to pursue their interests within well-regulated guidelines.