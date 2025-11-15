Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Congo, AFC/M23 Sign Doha Framework For Peace Agreement

Congo, AFC/M23 Sign Doha Framework For Peace Agreement


2025-11-15 02:10:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Framework for peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23) was signed on Saturday at Sheraton Hotel blade-->

PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam


The framework was signed by representatives from both sides at a ceremony in the presence of His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign blade-->

PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam


Ambassadors and diplomats from a number of missions in Qatar and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion agreement Sheraton Hotel Doha Congo River Alliance

MENAFN15112025000067011011ID1110349025



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search