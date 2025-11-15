403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Congo, AFC/M23 Sign Doha Framework For Peace Agreement
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Framework for peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23) was signed on Saturday at Sheraton Hotel blade--> PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam
PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam
Ambassadors and diplomats from a number of missions in Qatar and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion agreement Sheraton Hotel Doha Congo River Alliance
PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam
The framework was signed by representatives from both sides at a ceremony in the presence of His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign blade-->
Ambassadors and diplomats from a number of missions in Qatar and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion agreement Sheraton Hotel Doha Congo River Alliance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment