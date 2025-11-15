Congo, AFC/M23 Sign Doha Framework For Peace Agreement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Doha Framework for peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23) was signed on Saturday at Sheraton Hotel blade-->

The framework was signed by representatives from both sides at a ceremony in the presence of His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign blade-->

Ambassadors and diplomats from a number of missions in Qatar and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion agreement Sheraton Hotel Doha Congo River Alliance