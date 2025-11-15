403
Diplomatic Institute Participates IFDT In Peru
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has participated in the International Diplomatic Training Forum (IFDT), organized by the Peruvian Diplomatic Academy from Nov 11 to 14 in Cusco, Peru. More than 50 diplomatic academies and institutes from around the world participated.
The Diplomatic Institute was represented at the forum by His Excellency Director of the Institute Dr Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Horr. In his address to the forum, HE al-Horr emphasized that the global diplomatic environment is undergoing rapid transformation, necessitating the adoption of innovative training methods that transcend traditional models. He noted that contemporary diplomats require new skills, including flexibility, emotional intelligence, networking, and the ability to address transnational challenges. The forum also witnessed the official announcement of Qatar, represented by the Diplomatic Institute, being selected to host the 52nd annual meeting of the International Diplomatic Training Forum (IFDT) next year. IFDT Peruvian Diplomatic Academy Foreign Affairs global diplomatic environment
