47Th CISM Qatar 2025 Kicks Off In Doha, Featuring 320 Skydivers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and attendance of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, the 47th World Military Parachuting Championship (CISM Qatar 2025) was inaugurated in Doha.

Also attending were President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and CISM President, Col. Nilton Gomes Rolim Filho.

The tournament is taking place at Um Al Shkhut Airport from Nov. 15 to 23 and is organized by the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC) of the Joint Special Forces, under the motto: "CISM - Friendship Through Sport".

It features 320 skydivers of both genders, representing 30 sisterly and friendly countries, who compete in Formation Skydiving, Freefall Style, and Accuracy Landing.

In this regard, QASC has called on citizens, residents, and visitors to attend and enjoy this incredible sporting event along with the tournament's concomitant events and shows.

The opening ceremony witnessed the attendance of high-ranking commanders and officers of the Qatar Armed Forces, alongside heads of the delegations of the sisterly and friendly countries participating in the tournament.