PUK To Wait And Watch Until Baghdad Picture Becomes Clear

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has once again established itself as a significant player in the Iraqi political landscape. In the recently concluded Iraqi legislative elections, it became the sole Kurdish party to increase its seats and secure seats in nine provinces of Iraq. PUK has historically been a proponent of cordial relations between Kurdistan and Baghdad. However, the PUK chose to remain cautious before endorsing any political coalition in the Iraqi parliament, given the uncertainty surrounding Baghdad's political landscape. In an interview, Saadi Ahmed Pira, a member of the Political Bureau of PUK, discusses the future political roadmap of Iraq and Kurdistan, along with election campaign strategies.

Q: The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has reemerged as a substantial force in Iraqi politics. PUK is the sole Kurdish party that has secured seats in nine provinces of Iraq and has also increased its seat count. In your opinion, what are the factors that have contributed to the success of PUK?

Pira: The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has consistently been a significant force in Kurdistan. PUK led the opposition forces during the Kurdistan Revolution. It was a significant factor in the establishment of the Kurdistan Regional Government following the uprising. We have consistently served as the important facilitator for resolving the issues in Iraq; therefore, today's triumph is not novel. Iraqis now widely recognize the PUK as a genuine and patriotic Iraqi party, dedicated to the country's well-being. Again, it is important to remember that the PUK's vote share also increased in the Kurdistan parliamentary elections that were held last year, and it continued to be the second-largest force.

Q: In its election campaign, the PUK emphasized that it is the sole Kurdish force capable of defending the rights of citizens in Baghdad. What were the reasons for designating this as a critical point of the PUK's campaign?

A: Certainly, the Kurdish populace has been grappling with a financial crisis for more than a decade, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been deprived of its allocated annual budget. I am unable to comment whether the KRG or Federal government was responsible for the situation; however, I can confirm that the financial crisis and dearth of salaries are not solely the responsibility of the Kurdistan Regional Government. PUK contributed in creating a favourable environment for the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad to agree on a solution to the problems, especially the problem of oil exports and the solution of the financial crisis in the region. The PUK remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the rights of Kurdistan citizens.

Q: The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has consistently advocated for the development of cordial relations between Kurdistan and Baghdad. What is the plan of the PUK to resolve the long-standing disputes with the Iraqi federal government, which include disputed territories, hydrocarbon revenue distribution, and budget allocation?

A: The federal budget and the salaries of our employees are constitutional rights for all Iraqi citizens. Therefore, Baghdad does not provide us with a charitable donation. There are significant issues between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that have been causing disruptions in our relations for an extended period of time. However, we must resolve these issues to create a tranquil and stable environment. A preliminary agreement has been reached to return the oil revenues to Baghdad by the end of the year, which was a component of the solution to the salary crisis.

The Kurdish leadership has failed to exert pressure on Baghdad to resolve the long-standing crisis of the disputed areas, which has persisted without a permanent solution since the 1960s and 1970s as a result of the legacy of dictatorial administrations. This time, the Kurdish leadership must exert greater pressure to resolve this matter. It is imperative that we, the Kurdish leadership, ensure that our people in these regions have credible protection. The residents of these areas are our offspring and people. It is imperative that we provide them with assistance.

Q: The new government in Kurdistan has been in a state of impasse since last year. Are you of the opinion that the results of the Iraqi legislative elections will facilitate the construction of a government in Kurdistan?

A: The Iraqi elections are not associated with the establishment of the new government in Kurdistan. These are two different things. We have engaged in extensive negotiations with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to resolve the obstacles and announce the new cabinet. However, as is the case like any other matter, we and the KDP hold divergent perspectives, which is entirely reasonable given that we are two different political organisations. We are two distinct entities, each with its own perspective and objectives. The Iraqi elections' magnitude is not a factor in the delay in announcing the cabinet. The Kurdistan parliamentary elections results have determined the first and second parties. We have differing opinions on certain matters.

Q: Which political faction will the PUK support in Baghdad?

A: The PUK has conserved a harmonious relationship with the Iraqi political forces since the time of Mam Jalal (Jalal Talabani, the founder of the PUK). The PUK, which is under the leadership of Mr. Bafel Talabani adheres to the same course as Mam Jalal. This is the reason the PUK has its weight and color in Baghdad. The leadership of the PUK has consistently been a positive influence in Iraq, following the footsteps of Mam Jalal, and it will continue to do so in future.

Q: The PUK has maintained a significant presence in numerous regions of federal Iraq and has maintained a firm hold on its strongholds in Kurdistan. This is to be attributed to whom?

A: This is the result of the political honesty and integrity of the PUK leadership in their pursuit of the Kurdish people's prosperity and the stability and peace of Iraq. Unity in our political endeavours is always a desirable quality. We have repeatedly asserted that Iraq is the strategic depth of Kurdistan, and that the Iraqi constitution will resolve all of our issues. Consequently, we are committed to coexisting with Iraqis. There are numerous objectives that unite us, and we are eager to contribute to the political process in Iraq through our efforts to assist the Kurdish people.

Q: In 2022, the PUK supported the nomination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for the position of Prime Minister, a support that has been epic in the past. Is it reasonable to assume that PM Al-Sudani will continue to receive support from PUK?

A: It is premature to discuss the matter. We are uncertain about the political equation that may emerge and the Shiite forces' potential consensus. It is accurate that Mr. Sudani received a favourable outcome in this election; however, not all Shiite voters supported him. The framework of Shiite coordination persists, even though dozens of other Shiite forces have secured seats in parliament. The Shiites are the ones who are entitled to the position of prime minister in the new Iraq, as per the political customs. However, I anticipate that it will be a significant amount of time before they reach a consensus on a candidate, potentially several months. Nothing is clearly visible as of now, and the scene is bleak. We should await the outcome of their negotiations. We will then be a part of the majority required to assume this position.

