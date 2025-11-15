ENOC Highlights Clean Energy Solutions At Dubai Airshow

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

ENOC Group, a leading player in the energy sector, is set to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable practices at the 19th Dubai Airshow. The group, known for its integrated energy solutions, will focus on innovations aimed at accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. One of the key highlights will be the provision of Sustainable Aviation Fuel to JETEX-operated aircraft during the event, underscoring ENOC's efforts to reduce aviation's carbon footprint.

The move is part of ENOC's broader strategy to align with the global push towards net-zero emissions by 2050. With aviation being a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, the use of SAF is seen as a vital step in the industry's decarbonisation. SAF, produced from renewable resources, offers a lower carbon alternative to traditional jet fuel and is considered a crucial component in achieving the aviation sector's climate goals.

In addition to providing SAF, ENOC will showcase other clean energy innovations designed to support the aviation and energy sectors' transition to sustainable practices. These technologies are aligned with the UAE's national energy strategy, which prioritises sustainability and aims to position the country as a leader in the global energy transition.

The Dubai Airshow, a prominent global event, serves as an ideal platform for ENOC to display its clean energy capabilities. The event brings together key stakeholders from across the aerospace, aviation, and energy industries, providing ENOC with a valuable opportunity to engage with industry leaders and showcase its role in driving the shift towards a greener future.

ENOC's partnership with JETEX for SAF supply at the Dubai Airshow reflects the growing demand for sustainable fuel alternatives in the aviation industry. This collaboration builds on ENOC's longstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, as it continues to expand its range of clean energy solutions. The company's efforts in SAF production are designed to complement its other sustainability initiatives, including investments in renewable energy and advancements in energy efficiency.

The showcase of SAF at the Dubai Airshow is expected to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable aviation fuels in reducing the environmental impact of air travel. As global demand for cleaner energy solutions grows, ENOC's involvement in this sector underscores its strategic focus on providing innovative, sustainable energy solutions to support the UAE's climate goals and contribute to global decarbonisation efforts.

ENOC's participation in the Dubai Airshow also highlights the growing importance of partnerships between energy and aviation companies in addressing climate challenges. By working closely with JETEX and other stakeholders, ENOC is helping to shape the future of sustainable aviation, ensuring that the industry remains aligned with global environmental objectives while continuing to meet the demands of modern air travel.

