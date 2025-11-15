Tariffs: Switzerland Is Now On Equal Footing With EU/EFTA States, Says Economiesuisse
Economiesuisse stressed that the 39% tariffs have not only seriously weakened the competitiveness of Swiss companies on the US market, but have also put jobs under pressure and even threatened the existence of some companies.
“That said, the 15% US tariffs also remain a burden for Swiss exporters,” economiesuisse said.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15%
This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement.Read more: Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut t
