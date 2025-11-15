Panama's 'Larry The Dog' Sniffs Out A Large Shipment Of Drugs Seized From A Foreigner -
During the search, units of the National Anti-Drug Directorate (DNAD), with the support of the dog 'Larry', detected 150 packages wrapped in adhesive tape of different colors, as well as two cell phones and a tablet. Deputy Prosecutor Ricardo Bryan, of the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP), oversaw the operation and ordered the driver's arrest and the seizure of the drugs. Authorities are investigating whether this shipment is part of an international drug trafficking network operating between Panama and Costa Rica.
