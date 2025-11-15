Panama's 'Larry The Dog' Sniffs Out A Large Shipment Of Drugs Seized From A Foreigner

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) A foreigner was captured with a huge shipment at the Guabalá checkpoint, Tolé district, Chiriquí province, when he tried to cross into Costa Rica with 150 rectangular packages inside the van he was driving. The incident occurred Thursday, during a search warrant operation that began at 6:40 a.m. and ended two hours later. The detainee was identified as Granado, 47, a Costa Rican resident of Ciudad Neily. He was driving a red mule, coming from Panama City and headed to San José.

During the search, units of the National Anti-Drug Directorate (DNAD), with the support of the dog 'Larry', detected 150 packages wrapped in adhesive tape of different colors, as well as two cell phones and a tablet. Deputy Prosecutor Ricardo Bryan, of the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP), oversaw the operation and ordered the driver's arrest and the seizure of the drugs. Authorities are investigating whether this shipment is part of an international drug trafficking network operating between Panama and Costa Rica.