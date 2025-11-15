A Panama Airport Official Involved In A Drug Trafficking Network Is Arrested

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The number of individuals linked to a dismantled drug trafficking network that used Panama as a bridge for sending drugs to the United States and Europe has risen to 60, after a new suspect was apprehended at noon this Thursday at Tocumen International Airport. The information was confirmed by the National Police, who detailed that this man is a cargo worker at the airport terminal, bringing the number of airport officials arrested in the Eros and Colibrí operations to almost 10, which dismantled this large drug trafficking network.



The detainees, among whom are also former airport officials, were brought before a judge today, who will have to declare the arrest of the 60 people legal and formally charge them with international drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime. The judge will also determine the precautionary measures to be followed while the investigation continues. During the more than 60 search warrants executed by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Drug-Related Crimes and the National Police in Panama East, Panama West and Veraguas, among other provinces where the organization operated, 10 firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammunition and $39,965 in cash were also seized, among other evidence.

The organization received drugs from Colombia on the Panamanian Pacific coast, specifically in the provinces of Darién, Panama, Panama Oeste, Coclé, and Los Santos, using speedboats and artisanal fishing vessels. The illicit substance was then packed into boxes, suitcases, and luggage, which were shipped to France, Spain, and the Netherlands in Europe, and to the United States via commercial passenger and cargo airlines. To do this, in some cases they stole the identification tags from the luggage of ordinary travelers to place it on suitcases loaded with drugs at the airport terminal, where many of their members worked.