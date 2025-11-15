Is Ice Safe For Consumption In Los Santos Panama? Hear What The Ministry Of Health Says

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Health (Minsa) clarified that the ice produced within the province of Los Santos is safe for human consumption. Through its social media channels, the agency stated that“we inspected water bottling plants and ice factories to verify sanitary standards and ensure safe products for consumption. These actions protect the health of families in Los Santos.”

Water Crisis

The National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (Idaan) reported that the water supply in Herrera and Los Santos continues to be disinfected and is not yet suitable for human consumption. The water crisis in the Azuero region began on May 27, 2025 when an increase in organic matter was detected in the La Villa River. In response, the government declared a state of emergency through Cabinet Resolution No. 56 of June 10, 2025 and established an inter-institutional commission to identify and evaluate alternative sources of safe water to temporarily meet the needs of the affected population. On June 11, the water treatment plants resumed operations at midnight; however, authorities warned that the water being sent is still not potable and should not be consumed by the population.