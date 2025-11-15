In Panama The EIB And Naturgy Sign A $300 Million Loan To Modernize Electricity Grids -
The signing ceremony was attended by the President of the EIB, Nadia Calviño; the CEO of Naturgy, Francisco Reynés; and the President of Cesce, Pablo de Ramón-Laca, along with Panamanian authorities. Calviño emphasized that the alliance strengthens regional energy integration and access to cleaner energy, while Reynés underscored that the loan reflects Naturgy's commitment to Panama, reinforcing its investments and contributing to a more efficient and sustainable energy model. Naturgy has invested over $500 million in Panama between 2022 and 2026 and plans to exceed $600 million between 2026 and 2030, with projects focused on modernization, loss reduction, and improved service quality. The company also operates four hydroelectric plants that provide clean, renewable energy, aligned with the COP30 objectives. This collaboration between the EIB, Naturgy and Cesce promotes the energy transition and strengthens the security of electricity supply in Panama, consolidating the country as a regional benchmark in sustainability and energy development.
