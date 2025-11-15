The Panama-David-Border Railway Project Environmental Study Begins

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The National Railway Secretariat of Panama (SNDF ) has officially begun the preparation of the Category III Environmental Impact Study (EIS) corresponding to Phase 1 of the Panama–David–Border railway project, in strategic alliance with the international firm WSP. This phase of the study is essential to ensure that the project's development is carried out under high standards of sustainability and respect for communities and the environment.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which will cover the area from Panama City to Divisa, aims to establish an environmental, social, and cultural baseline along the route of Phase 1, encompassing the provinces of Panama, Panama Oeste, Coclé, and Herrera. Fieldwork will begin in November 2025 and continue until March 2026. The study will be conducted to gather the necessary information to characterize the current environmental conditions and enable a detailed socio-environmental assessment of the project. Furthermore, environmental management, prevention, mitigation, and compensation measures will be defined to ensure responsible and sustainable implementation that is in harmony with the environment and local communities.

Commitment to Sustainability

The execution of this study aligns with the Multilateral Banking's environmental protection standards, as well as with the highest international sustainability standards. The environmental research process will be key to ensuring that the railway project progresses responsibly, always seeking a balance between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.